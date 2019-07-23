Call for action against ‘illegal’ building

LAHORE : Dozens of residents of Baghbanpura has appealed to the deputy commissioner to take action against the ongoing illegal construction in the vicinity.

In a written application filed recently, the residents said that a big building was being constructed in the residential locality of Junaid Park, Sehar Road, Baghbanpura. They alleged that the building owner didn’t get the map of the building approved from the town administration concerned.

They, in the application, requested the DC to hold an inquiry into the issue and take every possible legal measure to stop the ongoing illegal construction. They said that applications were also submitted with Shalimar Town against the ongoing illegal construction but no action had so far been taken.

The DC office officials said that the application of the residents was issued a diary number and very soon a senior official will be appointed to inquire into the issue.