Alzheimer’s clinics to be set up in all hospitals

LAHORE : Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the authorities concerned to establish memory and Alzheimer’s clinics in all the government hospitals.

She directed the officers concerned about it on occasion of the inauguration of Memory and Alzheimer’s Clinic in Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

SIMS Principal Prof Mehmood Ayaz, Services Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Cheema and other senior doctors were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid talked to the doctors and patients in the clinic. She also participated in a walk held in connection with the World Mental Health Day.

The Punjab health minister said the basic purpose of inauguration of the Memory and Alzheimer’s Clinic was to ensure best treatment of patients of Alzheimer’s.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed all the CEOs of government hospitals to establish memory and Alzheimer’s clinics in all the government hospitals. Neurologists will also be recruited all over Punjab.

Spurious spices: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday sealed a factory and confiscated more than 7,000kg tainted spices during an operation in the area of Shadi Pura, Bund Road.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said the raiding team seized 5,620kg adulterated red chili powder, 1,300kg hot pepper and 150kg turmeric. He said contaminated chili was being prepared by coloring the husks of rice.

He further said the team also found a huge quantity of sawdust, husk of rice, loose colors and many other ingredients during the raid.

Usman said the action was taken against the factory after testing positive which conducted on the spot. He said the spices were being supplied to the different shops with different brand names after packing in attractive packaging.

The authority has unearthed the factory after sting operation and surveillance of adulterated chili supply chain, he said adding that the sale of loose spices completely was banned in Punjab for the last several months.

The DG said PFA would not compromise on the quality of food and would deal with iron hands with the violators.