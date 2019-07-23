NAB team briefed on LWMC issues

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore director general on Tuesday acquired briefing by Minister of Information, Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, who is also co-convener of a committee constituted by the CM for the issue of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

LWMC Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti briefed the NAB DG and his team about future plans of the company in respect of solid waste collection and proper disposal of waste in Lahore.

The meeting was called by the NAB Lahore in the context of completion of term of contract with Turkish contractors. It has also been observed during the ongoing inquiry in the NAB on the issue of LWMC that earlier contracts were very expensive, over priced and exorbitant. In this purview, the DG called the briefing of all stakeholders to share the future plans for collection and disposal of solid waste from Lahore.

The DG said in past during the process of granting approval to the contracts signed with international company some of the sections of the contracts were kept hidden from the board members.