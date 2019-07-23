close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
AFP
July 24, 2019

Seoul says warning shots fired at Russian military plane

World

AFP
July 24, 2019

SEOUL: South Korean fighter jets fired over 400 warning shots and Japan complained to Moscow on Tuesday after a Russian military plane violated airspace claimed by both Seoul and Tokyo.

Seoul said a Russian A-50 warplane twice entered South Korean airspace near the disputed Dokdo islets -- which Japan calls Takeshima.

Seoul officials said they responded by scrambling F-15K and KF-16 fighters, which first issued warnings and fired flares. They fired 80 warning shots at the plane during the first breach, and 280 rounds during the second, a military official told AFP.

"We are assessing this incident in a very grave manner and will take a much tougher measure if it happens again," said National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, according to the Blue House spokeswoman.

Japan complained to both Moscow and Seoul over the incursion.

"We learned that Russian military planes flying over the Sea of Japan this morning twice violated our airspace near Takeshima," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular press conference.

Suga, who said Japan also scrambled military jets, added South Korea’s response was "extremely regrettable".

