close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 23, 2019

CM greets bodybuilder Usamn

Sports

 
July 23, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated Usman Umer on winning the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championship. According to a spokesperson, the CM said that he brought home laurels. The nation is proud of the success of Usman Umer, who won the title with hard work and commitment, he added. —APP

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports