CM greets bodybuilder Usamn

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday felicitated Usman Umer on winning the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Championship. According to a spokesperson, the CM said that he brought home laurels. The nation is proud of the success of Usman Umer, who won the title with hard work and commitment, he added. —APP
