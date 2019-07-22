Pak duo attending Asia softball umpiring course

LAHORE: Two Pakistani umpires, Shiraz Asif and Faraz Ejaz, are currently attending the Asia’s softball umpiring certification course which is in progress in Bangkok. The useful activity is being organised under the aegis of Softball Asia for upgrading the existing knowledge of the technical officials drawn from different countries of Asia including Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Chinese Taiwan and hosts Thailand, said a spokesman of Pakistan Softball Federation while talking to App here on Monday. Malaysian expert, Rosli Ismail and Philippines Paulp Tabirara briefly threw light on the basic methods of softball umpiring besides highlighting the rules and regulations of the game through lectures and multi media. Both the experts urged the participants to learn the latest knowledge of the softball umpiring to play their due role in the overall development of the game. Secretary, Thailand Softball Association, Ali Phakpoom also delivered a lecture and highlighted the importance of umpires in the game of softball. The course will end on July 25. —APP