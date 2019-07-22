close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Couple row: TV actor, spouse record statements at SP Cantt office

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

LAHORE: TV actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail visited the office of SP Cantt Monday and recorded their statements against each other.

Fatima alleged that Mohsin was mentally sick and used to torture her since their marriage four years ago. However, Mohsin denied the allegations saying there was no truth in it. Soon after the news of torture on Fatima flashed on social and electronic media, SP Cantt summoned the couple and recorded their statements. Mohsin further said he had never tortured his wife. He added he never took loan from his in-laws for business. SP said investigation will be conducted on merit and police would try for reconciliation between the husband and wife.

