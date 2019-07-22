Pakistan pays rich tribute to PLA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army senior official on Monday paid rich tributes to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for its productive and leading role in promoting peace, stability and development World-wide.

Speaking at a reception held here at a local hotel on the occasion of 92th anniversary of founding of the PLA, he said the Chinese army under the leadership of President Xi Jinping was playing an important role in the country’s defence and the socio-economic development.

The reception was hosted by the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing. It was largely attended by the high-ranking officers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy as well as representatives of the civil city. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Major General Chen Wenrong, the Defence Attache, gave a brief introduction of the development of Chinese military in the new era, elaborated on the deepening of reforms by PLA as well as enhancement of foreign exchanges and cooperation, and its outstanding contribution in maintaining world peace.

He noted that with fruitful results of practical military cooperation achieved, the military relations between China and Pakistan have grew closer year by year.

The two countries have forged all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and China highly values the efforts made by Pakistan in anti-terrorism and other fields. China-Pakistan brotherhood will stay evergreen despite the ever-changing international situation.