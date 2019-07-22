DCs asked to take steps to combat dengue spread

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood Monday directed all deputy commissioner (DCs) of the division to boost up measures to combat spread of dengue in their respective districts.

Addressing a video link conference, the commissioner asked the health department to coordinate with district administrations

and start anti-dengue awareness drive to educate citizens about preventive measures.

He asked hospitals to allocate separate wards for the dengue patients as per directives of the Punjab government. The health officials informed the meeting that they had started an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city areas and three teams in every union council have been set up to launch door-to-door checking of dengue larvae.

The meeting was told that from April 8 to July 18 2019, total 1,051,043 houses got surveyed by the health teams and only 42 houses were detected with dengue larva.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure anti-dengue spray at all open and indoor places where dengue larva could be found.

3 GANGSTERS HELD: Ahmednagar police Monday arrested three gangsters and recovered stolen cash, goods and illegal arms from them.

The police arrested accused Naveed, Zeeshan and M Sohail and recovered Rs730,000, 11 cell phones and illegal arms from them.

Meanwhile, Sadar Wazirabad police arrested a motorcycle thief Zaheer Khan and recovered a motorcycle and Rs 160,000 from him.

MATRIC SUPPLY EXAM FROM AUGUST 31ST: Matric supplementary exam will commence from August 31st.

The education board have also issued revised schedule for submission of admission forms. According to detail, admission forms can be submitted with single fee till July 29, with double fee till August 5 and with triple fee till August 9.

MACHINERY OF 13 MINI-PETROL STATIONS SEIZED: District administration and police Monday unearthed 13 mini-petrol stations and seized the machinery and other equipment.

The district administration raided Khiali area and also arrested accused Abu Baker, Noman, Abbas, Israr, Muhammad Ali, Shakil, Falak Sher, Umer, Ahmed Ali, Khawar, Hussain, Imran and Faisal and registered cases against them.