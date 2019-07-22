It’s best chance in decades to reset Pak-US ties: Sen Lindsey

WASHINGTON: The head of the US Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Pakistan House here on Monday.

Graham has been the most vocal and active supporter of refreshing US-Pakistan bilateral ties in the interest of regional peace and security.

Terming the meeting with Khan "great", the US senator in successive tweets said: "In my opinion he and his government represent the best opportunity in decades to have a beneficial strategic relationship the US.

"This will help us secure Afghanistan and the region long-term.

"Tremendous business opportunities exist between Pakistan and the US through a free trade agreement tied to our mutual security interests. It’s also our best chance in decades to reset the relationship between the US and Pakistan," he added.

The US senator further wished Khan well for his forthcoming meeting with Trump.

"Hoping for a great meeting between President @realDonaldTrump and PM Khan today," he said in one of tweets.

First Lady of the United States of America Melania Trump also expressed her happiness for receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

In a tweet, she said, “Great to have Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI of Pakistan at the @WhiteHouse today!”