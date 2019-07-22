Protecting the protectors

The targeting of our police by terrorist groups has raised many questions about the viability of our security plans. A series of martyrdom of our policemen across the country has occurred in the recent past. People are least bothered about what is happening in the country and how suspicious elements are moving freely everywhere. By refusing to allow searches or being rude and wasting the time of our police they are only indirectly causing harm to themselves.

This lack of interest causes serious threats not only to security forces but also to the public in general. It is time to have a complete crackdown on the ownership

of weapons.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad