close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 23, 2019

Protecting the protectors

Newspost

 
July 23, 2019

The targeting of our police by terrorist groups has raised many questions about the viability of our security plans. A series of martyrdom of our policemen across the country has occurred in the recent past. People are least bothered about what is happening in the country and how suspicious elements are moving freely everywhere. By refusing to allow searches or being rude and wasting the time of our police they are only indirectly causing harm to themselves.

This lack of interest causes serious threats not only to security forces but also to the public in general. It is time to have a complete crackdown on the ownership

of weapons.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost