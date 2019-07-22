Bridging of police, community gulf major priority: IGP

Islamabad: IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan held a meeting Monday with CPLC head Ahmed Chinoy in order to get benefit from his experience.

In the meeting SSP (ITP) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Operations) Dr Sardar Ghias Gul, SP City Aamir Khan Niazi were also participated.

In the meeting it was decided to immediately constitute citizen police liaison committee in Islamabad. In this meeting will help foster healthy relationship between community and police. Office of CPLC will be located at CPO under IGP Islamabad. The CPLC will have further offshoot offices in all zones including SSP ITP.

This CPLC will look after domestic violence cases, child abuse, cases against women, traffic enforcement, maintenance of public order, and religious congregations. Both police and CPLC and Islamabad Police in collaboration with each other would make it a success. The IGP resolved that no stone would be left unturned in making Islamabad police as a model service-oriented police.