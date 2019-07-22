Naran Festival from August 2

MANSEHRA: The district administration is going to organise a three-day Naran Festival in the first week of August to highlight the local traditions and culture.

“Amid natural beauty and pleasant environment, we will welcome tourists from across the country at the Naran Festival from August 2 to 4,” Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan told reporters here on Monday. “We have started preparations to make the event more attractive for the visitors,” he added. He said that folk singers would also perform the centuries-old old music and dances.

Matiullah, the president of hoteliers association, also attended the meeting, chaired by the deputy commissioner.

He said that the business community would also play a role in making the event memorable and attractive to visitors.