Elderly man found slaughtered at his house

An elderly man was found slaughtered at his residence in District Malir on Monday. According to police officials, a body was found at a house located in Scheme 33, Niaz Colony within the limits of the Sacchal police station. Reacting to the information, a police team reached the site to inquire into the matter.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where it was identified to be that of 65-year-old Ali Jan, son of Khan Jan. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

According to SHO Qalandar Buksh, the victim's son told the police that they had a dispute with a relative, Dar Gul Khan, over a marriage issue after which his father was asked to hold a Jirga.

The son said when his father refused to hold any Jirga, Dar issued death threats to him.

The son claimed that unidentified persons broke into their house, slaughtered his father and escaped. The family suspected that their relatives might have been behind the incident. Further investigations are under way.

Two held for killing stepbrother over property

Investigating a blind murder case, police officials claimed on Monday to have arrested two suspects for killing their stepbrother over a property dispute.

Hanif Fateh Khan was gunned down by an unidentified individual in the SITE-A Section police jurisdiction on July 6 while he had been dropping his son to school.

Police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, and a case was registered at the SITE-A Section police station against unidentified persons. After initiating an investigation, police officials arrested two suspects, namely Wakeel Ahmed and Abrar Khan, who happened to be the victim’s stepbrothers.

According to the police, the arrested suspects admitted to murdering their stepbrother over a property dispute, and a pistol used in the incident was also recovered.