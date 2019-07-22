BIEK announces results for general science, home economics

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Monday announced results of the 2019 intermediate part II annual examinations for general science, home economics and diploma in physical education (DPE) groups.

A total of 2,648 male candidates of the general science group were registered by the BIEK for the annual exams . Of them, 2,602 took the exams and the passing percentage of male candidates was calculated at 32 per cent.

The number of registered female candidates in the general science group was 1,894, of whom 1,861 appeared in the exams and their passing percentage was declared as 42.34.

During the examinations, the invigilators recorded around 16 cases of use of unfair means and the results of such candidates were withheld. The board officials, however, decided to provide an opportunity to them to defend themselves. If they cleared their positions before a judicious committee, their results would be issued.

In the general science group, 41 candidates, including 13 males and 28 females, secured A-1 grade while 195 aspirants bagged A grade. A total of 513 students received B grade and the rest got C, D and E grades.

The first position in the general science group was jointly secured by Hassan Ashfaq of the Aga Khan Higher Secondary School and Mashaim Ameen of the DA Degree College for Women in Defence Housing Authority. They obtained 952 marks out of 1,100.

Nayyar Abbas, a student of the College of Emerging Technologies, secured the second position after receiving 948 marks while Ramsha Faheem, a student of the BAMM Government College for Women, received the third position with 942 marks.

Home economics group

The intermediate board had registered a total of 266 candidates for the 2019 annual examinations of home economics group part II. Of them, 262 appeared in the exams and the overall passing percentage was calculated at 61.45 percent.

A total of 15 candidates bagged A-1 grade while 37 and 48 received A and B grades respectively.

The top three positions in the home economics group were all clinched by female candidates of the Raana Liaquat Ali Khan Government College of Home Economics. The first position holder, Ashna, received 1,097 marks out of 1,200 while Armish Samee bagged the second position with 1,058 marks. The third position was secured by Hajra Faheem who secured 1,045 marks.

DPE

A total of 36 candidates had registered themselves with the BIEK for the DPE part II examinations. Of them, 35 took the exams and 20 were declared successful.

None of the candidates could secure A-1 grade. However, seven students received A grade, eight B grade and five students cleared their papers in C grade.

BIEK officials also announced that the result gazette being issued was a provisional one as there might be errors and omissions in it that would be rectified.