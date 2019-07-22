Thai companies sign JV agreements

KARACHI: Two Thai companies, including Lucky Flame have reached agreements to launch joint ventures for production of gas stoves and shoes in Pakistan.

This development was made on the last day of the three-day Top Thai Brands 2019 exhibition, which concluded on Monday. The exhibition was managed by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government and Event and Conference International.

Suebsak Dangboonrueng, director of Thai Trade Centre, Dhaka, Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government told journalists during a closing press briefing the other day that Thai company Lucky Flame has reached on joint venture agreement with a Pakistani company to start production of gas stoves in Pakistan.

Another Thai shoe company also reached an agreement to start production of shoes in Pakistan. This would boost trade relations between the two countries. “Our exhibitors have achieved their targets and are happy. Free Trade Agreement with Pakistan is expected to be done soon,” he added.

Arif Sulemna, honorary trade advisor of Thailand in Pakistan said the exhibition aimed to provide a platform and arrange business meetings of the business community of Thailand and Pakistan. The expo was a great success, he added.