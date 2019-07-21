Imran-Trump decisive meeting today

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to meet US President Donald Trump alongside the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday (today), DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

The Khan-Trump meeting would focus on bolstering linkages between the two countries in a range of areas.

Speaking at the Pakistani Embassy here, General Asif confirmed that General Bajwa will accompany the prime minister during meeting with Trump at the White House, reports Geo News.

He said General Bajwa will also interact with the US military leadership at the Pentagon.

He said Pakistan's internal security situation was far better and that the nation's sacrifices, as well as those of the security forces, were yielding results.

He commended the role of media in highlighting a positive image of the country abroad.

Khan also met the World Bank President David Malpass.

Earlier, upon his arrival in Washington for the first-ever, three-day visit to the US, Khan was given a warm welcome by senior officials of the US Department of State.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Dr Asad Majeed Khan.

When the premier reached the Embassy Residence, he was given a glorious welcome, with the Pakistani community and fans playing the dhol. Khan will be staying at the Pakistan House.

The PM is also set to participate in the Pakistan Business Summit, where he would be giving an address as well.

Imran also met with the Pakistani business community, as Javaid Anwar, a leading Pakistani American businessperson — along with a group of prospective investors — called on him at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, as per an official press release.

Khan invited the businesspeople and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan’s strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

A press statement said the investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism.

This will be the first visit by a Pakistani prime minister since 2015. “Prime Minister’s Imran Khan’s talks with the US president will mark an effort by the two leaders to reset the ties. It will expand bilateral cooperation on trade and investment as well as work toward peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a tweet on Sunday.

APP adds: Meanwhile, the Pakistani-Americans braved sweltering heat on Saturday to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrived in Washington DC.

Hundreds of Pakistani-American from the Washington metro area and other states came to the US capital and lined up along Massachusetts Avenue near the Pakistan House, where the prime minister is staying.

“We are so excited that our leader is here.

Pakistani-Americans are here to show their love for him,” Johnny Bashir, a Virginia-based PTI enthusiast said, as people waved Pakistani and American flags to express their support for the visit.

“I am so happy as a Pakistani-American that PM Khan is here.

I am sure he will bridge disconnects between the two countries and bring them together in a strong bond of friendship,” said Imran Butt, another Virginia-based supporter of Imran Khan.

Saadat Rana, a Woodbridge-based businessman, said the community was waiting anxiously to listen to Prime Minister Khan at the Capital Arena. “We are so happy and believe that the visit will be historic in fostering close relations and creating an understanding between the peoples of two countries,” he said.

“We take pride in the fact that Pakistan has a dignified prime minister now. And the expatriate business community looks forward to investing in Pakistan,” said Imran Igra, a New York-based entrepreneur who drove to Washington DC

for the visit.

They also danced and chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans to the traditional tunes of drumbeat defying close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit temperature.

A rally over 100 cars followed the prime minister from Dulles Airport to Washington DC to greet the leader and express their appreciation for his commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

Thousands of people were expected to converge on the Capital Arena on Sunday to listen to PM Khan.

The July 22 talks with President Trump will mark an effort by the two leaders to repair the ties and expand bilateral cooperation on trade and investment as well work towards peace in South Asia at large and Afghanistan in particular. A US official said the White House’s invitation to Pakistan represents their willingness to repair the US-Pakistan ties and rebuild an enduring partnership if Islamabad continues its counter terrorism cooperation.

The Pakistani delegation also includes Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief.