close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 22, 2019

Four killed over withcraft allegations in India

World

AFP
July 22, 2019

NEW DELHI: Four members of a family including two women were killed by fellow villagers in central India´s tribal heartland over allegations of witchcraft, authorities said Sunday.

Four elders of a tribal family, all aged in their 60s according to local media reports, were attacked by around a dozen stick-wielding villagers outside their home late Saturday.

"It is linked to some local occult practitioner(s) who blamed some negative development in the tribal village to the members of this family," Shashi Ranjan, deputy commissioner of Jharkhand state's Gumla district, told AFP.

Gumla is a densely forested tribal-dominated region some 100 kilometres from the regional capital Ranchi.

"Additional forces have been at the Siskari village since authorities found out about the incident," he added.

"It is peaceful but no one, not even survivors from the family, are saying anything, probably out of fear."

The senior-most district official said no one had been arrested so far as investigations continue.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World