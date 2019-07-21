Army focused on Balochistan: ISPR

WASHINGTON: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Sunday said positive results were coming from the Pak-Afghan border fencing and further work on the fencing will gradually decrease terror attacks in Pakistan. Speaking to journalists at the Pakistan embassy here, he said security forces will continue to bravely defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. He said the sacrifices of people and armed forces had paved way for a better security situation in the country, adding that the Pakistan Army was now focusing on the developmental situation in Balochistan. "Government projects in Balochistan are going on with the assistance of army," he said. The army spokesperson said restoration and rehabilitation programmes in the terror-hit areas were going on with the cooperation of civic administration. General Ghafoor said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during meetings at the White House. He said the COAS will also meet the US military leadership at the Pentagon.