‘Opposition can’t escape accountability’

LAHORE: Provincial Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the protest of the opposition to save itself from accountability will fail. Talking to the media after attending a condolence reference at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday, he said the people of Pakistan would not take to the streets on the call of corrupt elements. He said that Maryam Nawaz should account for corruption instead of leading rallies. “The opposition wants to create unrest in the country to achieve their nefarious designs. The PML-N has fallen victim to its own contradictory statements and half of its leadership wants to strike a deal while the remaining want to stage a protest. However, PML-N workers are deserting their leadership,” he added.

He said the rule of corruption had prevailed in Punjab during the past 10 years of the PML-N. “The PTI government wants fair and strict accountability for everyone and Prime Minister Imran Khan will never strike a deal with any corrupt person. Every single penny of national money will be recovered,” he maintained.