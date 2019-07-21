PFA seals two big eateries

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two big eateries during its annual inspection campaign of three and four star hotels across the province here on Sunday.

The campaign was kicked off on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that food safety teams inspected 27 hotels in a day-long operation on Sunday.

The teams visited nine hotels in Lahore, five each in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala, two in Sialkot and one in Multan. Meanwhile, PFA imposed Rs110,000 fine on five eateries and issued warning notices for improvement to 19 hotels.

He said that hotels were sealed for using expired khoya, cheese and meat, loose tainted spices and rotten vegetables. The teams also found poor storage system, stale fish, poor quality coconut and a huge quantity of spoiled semolina. He said that the raiding teams thoroughly examined kitchens, production areas, warehouses, dining areas and other sections of the hotels.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA was checking hotels according to its inspection schedule for 2019. He said that PFA would ensure implementation of the law and would bound food industry to follow the regulations. The director general said that PFA was taking indiscriminate action against the food business operators by following the directions of the Punjab government. PFA would allow only those food business operators (FBOs) in Punjab who follow the hygiene principles, he added

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 146 criminals, including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs), during the last week and seized illegal arms and drugs from their possession. PHP teams arrested 18 POs and eight court absconders, 70 drug pushers, 47 illicit arms carriers. They arrested three dacoits namely Shoaib, Adnan, Nouman and seized three pistols.

checked: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 550 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Both wings extended help to 98 people on different roads. They checked more than 80,000 motorbikes and 129 other vehicles. The officials of both wings checked more than 53,000 persons. They arrested 75 persons and impounded 76 motorbikes in different police stations on incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 10 persons on charges of doing wheelie, one for firing and three persons for violating the law on kite flying. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 14 target offenders in the crackdown last week.