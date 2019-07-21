Fraser-Pryce cruises as Obiri shines in 5000m

LONDON: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fired a warning to her sprint rivals ahead of the world championships as Hellen Obiri set the fastest time of the year in the 5000 metres at the London Anniversary Games on Sunday.

Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce got away quickly in the 100m final and never looked like being caught by home favourite Dina Asher-Smith, winning in a time of 10.78 seconds.

World 200m champion Dafne Schippers was disqualified after a false start at the Diamond League event.

“It’s a long season and I’ve been training and training,” said 32-year-old Fraser-Pryce, who won Olympic 100m gold in 2008 and repeated the feat on the same London track four years later.”

No Americans were in the 100m field at the London Stadium because their world championship qualifiers are coming up this week.

Kenya’s Obiri, world champion in the women’s 5000m, posted a time of 14 minutes 20.36 seconds — the best of the year so far.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, who broke the 23-year-old women’s mile record in Monaco last week, had to settle for bronze.

Britain’s Lynsey Sharp was a popular winner in the women’s 800m, outlasting Australia’s Catriona Bisset to win in a time of 1:58.61.

In other women’s track events, Jamaica’s Rushell Clayton won the 400m hurdles in 54.16 sec.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won the women’s long jump with a leap of 7.02 metres.

China’s Xie Zhenye set a new Asian record in winning the men’s 200m in 19.88sec while Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield won the 400m in 44.40sec.

“It was amazing because it was my PB (personal best) and a new Asian record, so I’m very happy. I love you guys, I love this track,” he said.

China’s Xie Wenjun won the 110m hurdles in a time of 13.28sec.

World indoor 1500m record holder Samuel Tefera of Ethiopia ran the fastest mile of the year so far in a time of 3:49.45, beating Norway’s Filip Ingebrigtsen by just 0.15sec.

The mile is not an Olympic or world championship distance.

Ingebrigtsen, 26, who set a new Norwegian record, is the older brother of 18-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who finished second in Saturday’s 5000m.