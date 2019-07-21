WAPDA bulldoze KPT in Challenge Cup

KARACHI: WAPDA, one of the most successful teams of Pakistan Premier League, were off to a flying start when they bulldozed Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 3-0 in their Group D opener of the National Football Challenge Cup at Tehmas Khan Stadium Shahi Bagh, Peshawar, on Sunday.

WAPDA, under coach Tanvir Ahmed, opened the scoring in the tenth minute through Zubair Qadeer. Ashfaq Uddin doubled the lead in the 23rd minute.

At half time, WAPDA were leading 2-0.

In the second half, tight game was witnessed. WAPDA were able to add to their tally when Adnan Saeed hammered a fine goal in the 57th minute to seal a comfortable win for the Lahore-base side.

“Our goalkeeper Sanaullah got injured in the first half. We continued with him and he made a blunder to concede the second goal. We changed him in the second half by bringing in Umair but it was too late,” KPT coach Fareed Majeed told ‘The News’.

He was, however, confident that they could stage a comeback. “It was just the start. We have recruited three players and I hope we will bounce back,” said Fareed, a former international.

He lauded the pitch of the Tehmas Khan Stadium. “I have never seen such a pitch. It’s like carpet and well-maintained,” Fareed said.

This is the first time that this event is being held at the historic crowd-pulling venue at Peshawar.

WAPDA were reduced to ten men when Mohammad Bilal was sent off through a second yellow card in the 80th minute. He was shown his first in the 65th minute.

WAPDA coach Tanvir Ahmed was happy with the result. “It was a good start,” he told this correspondent. “We had inducted youngsters so that they could get experience for future. Our pool is the toughest as we have KRL and Karachi United also,” said Tanvir, a former international defender.

The other day, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) crushed Karachi United 3-0 while National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) held Police to a 2-2 draw.

Earlier, in the event opener, PAF whipped Asia Ghee Mills 4-0.

As many as 15 outfits are featuring in the event, which have been bracketed in four groups.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF), NBP, Police and Asia Ghee Mills are in Group A.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Navy and Pakistan Television form Group B.

Army, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Railways and PFF Tigers form Group C.

KRL, WAPDA, KU and KPT are in Group D.

The leading two teams from each group will make it to the quarter-finals.

Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF are organising the event.