Incompetent us

The root cause of our problems is our electoral system. For the appointment of even a minor clerk in an office, some educational qualifications and experience are prescribed and tests and interviews are conducted. No such conditions are required for our legislators who become executives and control the resources of our nation. Their incompetency is evident from massive losses in public-sector enterprises and the implementation of projects which are not financially or economically viable nor are they sustainable and require subsidies to operate. There are no checks on their blatant misuse of their authority. They abuse our economy and create unmanageable account deficits and unmanageable foreign debt. There is no hope for improvement with a broken system like ours.

To expect that the present leaders are more competent than previous ones and will manage the economy better is asking for the moon. They continue to blame previous governments for current problems and focus on trying to punish them rather than fixing our issues. The public is the key to a solution to this and they should focus on electing a better government next time around that will not fail to keep their promises.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad