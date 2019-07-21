Sugar shortage

The PSMA declared that the price of sugar would be raised to Rs73 per kg from Rs63 per kg. Inflation has ruined our economy more than the loan debt has. Sugar is a basic need like rice and it is not only used in houses but in tea stalls and restaurants.

Sugar prices should not be increased because we need it on a daily basis and the PSMA must apply better strategies to process sugar cane faster so that I do not suffer.

Sharan M Hassan

Turbat