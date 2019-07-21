close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 22, 2019

Sugar shortage

Newspost

 
July 22, 2019

The PSMA declared that the price of sugar would be raised to Rs73 per kg from Rs63 per kg. Inflation has ruined our economy more than the loan debt has. Sugar is a basic need like rice and it is not only used in houses but in tea stalls and restaurants.

Sugar prices should not be increased because we need it on a daily basis and the PSMA must apply better strategies to process sugar cane faster so that I do not suffer.

Sharan M Hassan

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost