PIA plane skids off runway in Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: An ATR plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) coming from Islamabad skidded off runway at Gilgit airport but luckily the passengers remained safe.

A spokesman for the PIA said that the pilot operating flight PK-605 managed to prevent the plane from major mishap. Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, has ordered inquiry into the incident and also ordered to ground two pilots, one of them female, immediately.

The spokesman said that in the light of inquiry, any action would be taken as per aviation laws. The medical tests of pilots were also taken. The PIA flight PK-608, later left Gilgit for Islamabad once the runway was cleared for flights operation. Arshad Malik has also thanked Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar, Commander 10 Corps, and Air Vice Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Air Commanding Officer, Northern Air Command, for their cooperation. The PIA would not share details of damage caused to the aircraft. But photos suggest that the plane would require repair.