Improved law, order boosts foreign investment: Alvi

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi has said foreign investment in Pakistan is on the rise owing to the improvement in the law and order situation in the country. President stated this on Saturday while addressing various programmes in the city.

The president said it is the national obligation of the traders of the country to get their businesses registered and to come under the tax net. While speaking at a programme organized at Sindh Governor House on solar energy, the president said the use of the alternative means of electricity is the need of the hour as this option should be utilized to overcome the rising demand of energy. He said the use of alternative means of electricity is also beneficial for the environment.

He emphasized wide use of renewable means of electricity for generating inexpensive electricity. Alvi said likewise the use of nuclear and hydroelectricity for cheaper production of energy, wind and solar power should also be extensively used.

The president said the building of National Assembly was hooked to solar power five years ago and now he wanted the President House to be also converted to solar power. He welcomed the initiatives being taken in the country to invest in the renewable energy sector. The president said there is a need in the country to enhance the capacity of the sectors of energy and health.

While speaking at another programme, the president said due emphasis should be laid on the human resource development in the country. He said the process of bringing reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue has started. He said the present government is cutting down its expenses, slashing the imports, and increasing exports of the country to restore the national economy. He said economic instability is one of the major challenges of the country.

He said the national economy could not be strengthened without increase in exports. The president expressed the hope that policies and steps of the government would improve the economic situation of the country. He said that Pakistan has rendered innumerable sacrifices to overcome the menace of terrorism in the country. He said the foreign investment in the country had increased after restoration of the law and order situation and added there would be no compromise on law and order of the country.