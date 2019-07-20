close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
Agencies
July 21, 2019

Kashmir resolution is bound to happen, says Rajnath Singh

JAMMU: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Saturday that Kashmir issue will be resolved and no power on the earth can stop it. Rajnath Singh said Kashmir is in his heart and the government wants it to become not only paradise of India but tourist paradise of the world.

The Indian minister earlier paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial in Indian Held Kashmir's Dras sector as 20th anniversary of the so-called 'Operation Vijay'. "Kashmir ki samasya ka hal ho key raheyga, duniya ki koi taqat nahi rook shakti hai (Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to happen and no power on earth can stop it)," he said. "If not through talks, then we know how," Rajnath Singh said. Singh maintained that he has made repeated appeals as a home minister asking "so-called leaders" for talks to resolve the issue. Rajnath Singh was the Union home minister in the previous government. "We want speedy development and prosperity of Kashmir," he claimed.

