Officers directed to remain alert to handle flood situation

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Saturday directed all officers of government departments to remain alert to handle anticipated flood and rains situation during monsoon season across the district.

Presiding over a meeting at her office, the DC reviewed flood preparation plan and directed the irrigation officers to complete repair and cleanliness work of all Nullahs.

She asked health, civil defence and rescue 1122 departments to remain alert and keep their machinery in functional position to meet any emergency during rainy season. She said there would be no leniency for negligent officers. Officers of health, irrigation, rescue and civil defence departments briefed the DC on machinery and their preparations to meet any emergency situation in monsoon season.

LABOURER ELECTROCUTED: A labourer was electrocuted while working on the roof of an under construction house on Saturday in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala. Aslam was working on the roof when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.