Police given more time to quiz terror-plot suspect

LANCASHIRE: Detectives have been given more time to question a terror-plot suspect held after raids in Lancashire on Thursday. The 34-year-old was arrested at his home on Manor Street, Accrington, following coordinated early morning raids — including two more addresses in nearby Burnley. A 33-year-old arrested in Burnley on suspicion of the dissemination of terrorist publications has been released under investigation. But officers from the Counter Terrorism Police North West unit were on Friday granted a warrant for further detention of the 34-year-old, held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. Searches were carried out at the three addresses raided.

Following the raids, Superintendent Stasia Osiowy, of Lancashire Police, said: “I recognise that events like this can cause people to worry and impact on wider public confidence. I want to reassure people that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people.”