ALL PAKISTAN HOCKEY: KP to pay tribute to Brig(r) Hamidi, says Zahir

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association President Zahir Shah revealed holding Brig (r) Hamidi All Pakistan Hockey Tournament to pay tribute to 1960 Rome Olympics gold medal winning team captain.

Talking to ‘The News’, Zahir Shah admitted that Brig (r) Hamidi’s services for Pakistan sports especially for hockey are second to none. “He has served the game of hockey first as a player and later as an administrator. Considering his services, we have decided to hold tournament in his name. His death is indeed is a big loss to hockey fraternity.”

He said the KP Hockey chairman Saeed Khan tabled the idea of holding the tournament in the name of Brig (r) Hamidi and everyone supported that.

Commenting on the popularity of the game in the province, Zahir Shah said that over 100 clubs are actively pursuing the game. “Besides Peshawar district, Haripur, Kohat and Bannu could well be considered as the nurseries of the game in the province.”

In Peshawar alone a good number of clubs practice daily. “We have separated the players in different age groups and they get training under the watchful eyes of Yasir Islam and Ziaur Rehman. Both are quality coaches and do not charge a single penny for imparting training to youth. It is for that very reason that we continue to produce results and players.”

Zahir Shah hoped that the KP Sports Board and government would further help in promoting hockey.

“I would take the opportunity to praise services rendered by outgoing Director General KP Sports Board Junaid Khan. He had special love for sports and hockey. Junaid is a quality sports administrator. I hope that the support he had shown for the game would continue uninterrupted.”