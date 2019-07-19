Nawaz in jail, sons on the run because of Maryam: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said if Maryam Nawaz had not given controversial interviews and statements, Nawaz Sharif would not have been in jail and her brothers would not have been on the run.

In a statement, she said the PML-N claims were full of contradictions and the balloon of its narrative had deflated.

She said the history of Maryam and her party was replete with compromises whether these were personal or political.

“How can a family known for making historic compromises talk about principles? The PML-N is a party of the elite and not of the people and resistance, and taking a principled stand is not in its genes. When these people were in government, they held others by neck and when they got out of power they fell to their feet,” she continued.

She said the PML-N stabbed democracy in the back and its leaders took money from Younis Habib to form the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad.

“Those who left their workers and people on their own and went to the Saroor Palace with their suit cases to enjoy life there look ridiculous when they talk about democracy and principles. The agreement disclosed by Prince Muqreen is still fresh in the minds of the people,” she quipped.

Awan said the PML-N during its stay in power compromised on every step of the way whether it was resignation of Mushahidullah Khan or that of Pervaiz Rashid. She said Begum Safdar Awan should prove her innocence in the court and avoid blackmailing it. “For you, the court of Justice Qayoom or briefcase carrying Rafiq Tarar is respectable. The Sharif family always respected courts and its decisions according to its desire and convenience,” she added.

She said the Sharif family had damaged democracy and was indulging in hereditary politics.

She said the people of Pakistan revolted against the loot and plunder in the last general election and gave Imran Khan the mandate to act against the corrupt people.

She said it was happening for the first time in the country that the law was applying equally to all. She said the dream of recovering the looted national money was now becoming a reality, whereas never in the past anybody had returned the ill-gotten wealth. “Now they have to return the looted money which is painful for them. The Pakistan Muslim League-N is hypocritical and in a state of chaos and it does not know what to say and what not,” she maintained. She said on the one hand, the PML-N questioned the status of prime minister, on the other it said everything was being done by Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Awan said unlike former rulers, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a small delegation during his upcoming visit to the US.

In a tweet, she said the prime minister will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit.

In the past, the rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during foreign tours at the cost of national interests.

She noted that Prime Minister Imran will travel by a commercial flight, which was an example for the Mughal-style rulers of the past.