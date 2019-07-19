Call to allow kite-flying in Punjab

LAHORE: Safe Kite-Flying Association of Lahore has filed a petition at Prime Minister’s complaint cell demanding revival of kite flying in Punjab province as the sport is being played at the rest of the country without any restriction.

The application was jointly filed by Muhammad Iftikhar, Chairman Lahore Safe Kite Flying Association 2009, Raja Imran, President and Muhammad Azeem, General Secretary of the association. It stated that kite-flying which was a regional recreational, social and sporting activity, had been taken away from the people of Punjab, specifically Lahore. The sport eventually got spread in whole of the Pakistan and other countries and was a great source of revenue generation and foreign exchange. The activity was banned by the apex court some 10 years back following the use of thick chemical coated twine, which resulted in cut throat incidents as well as complaints of electricity provider Lesco about frequent electricity tripping. The letter claimed that the activity was being held uninterrupted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, India, Brazil, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, America, Canada, UK and many other countries and it could easily be verified visiting social media sites.