Workshop

LAHORE: The Punjab Cooperatives Department Friday started a three-day training workshop about the principles of financial and office management for its district-level accountants.

A total of 47 accountants are taking part in this workshop which started at Cooperatives Divisional Training College, Faisalabad. Different trainers delivered lectures about various matters pertaining to the department.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Muhammad Aslam Bharwana said the department had started a phase-wise capacity building exercise for its employees so that they could best perform. The department is taking practical measures to improve the organisational capacity and service delivery so that no delay could occur in providing relief to the people, he added.