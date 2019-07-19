close
Sat Jul 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

Joint efforts stressed to stop Muslim bloodshed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2019

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami veteran leader Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has said the biggest challenge before the Muslim rulers was to stop the bloodletting and persecution of Muslims across the world.

Addressing a congregation at Mansoora on Friday, he said this challenge could be effectively met through collective efforts of Muslim rulers who could resolve their bilateral issues through dialogue. He said as long as decisions of Muslim world were made by US and colonial powers, their problems would continue to increase. He said the blood of Muslims was being shed freely in different parts of the world while the Muslim rulers were acting as enemy agents. He alleged the Muslim rulers were only concerned about their stability and not the welfare of their people. Hafiz Idrees said an Islamic revolution could be brought about only by taking the society alongside.

