LCWU extends admission deadline

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Friday announced the sale and submission of admission forms for intermediate level (first year) would be continued till July 22 (Monday).

According to a press release, Lahore College for Women University is offering admissions in six different disciplines including FSc (pre-medical and pre-engineering), ICS (three sub groups physics, statistics & economics) I-Com, home economics, FA and general science.

Lahore College for Women University Intermediate College Principal Mahrukh Bukhari said admissions were being offered on open merit. However, test for English literature and fine arts would be held on July 23-24, respectively. First merit list will be displayed on July 24.

Workshop: A two-day workshop “GIS Application and Spatial Data Analysis for Water Management” organised by the Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) concluded on Friday.

The workshop was a combination of theoretical discussions and hands-on practice. The objective of the workshop was to shed light on GIS and remote sensing application in water resources management, introduction to GIS data standardisation, multi-criteria analysis, analytic hierarchy process (AHP) technique, introduction to Google earth engine and datasets, basic JavaScript syntax and earth engine code platform and editor, satellite image visualisation and metadata, mathematical operations and spectral indices (NDWI, NDSI), satellite images classification and change analysis.

Dr Ghulam Nabi from CEWRE UET, Dr Hammad Gillani from the Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad and Muhammad Asif Javed from Punjab University were resource persons.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. He appreciated the CEWRE faculty and staff for conducting the workshop. He encouraged them to carry out such activities for capacity building of professionals and young engineers who were working in the water sector.

At the closing ceremony, CEWRE Director Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan also highlighted the importance of water management and the use of GIS and remote sensing technology to solve the complex problems related to water resources planning and management.

He also emphasised on enhancing the capacity and capability of professionals and young scientists by conducting such training workshop and seminars in different aspects of water resources, in coming days.