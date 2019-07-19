Gold rates touch new high

KARACHI: Gold rates touched another all-time high of Rs84,100/tola on Friday; following an increase of Rs700/tola. According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold rates rose in the local market to Rs84,100/tola from Rs83,400/tola on Thursday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold prices increased by Rs600 to Rs72,085/10 grams from Rs71,485/10 grams from a day ago. In the international market, gold rates witnessed an increase of $16/ounce to $1,438/ounce from $1,422/ounce. A jeweller said gold rates might further increase in the local market, owing to rates in the international market, which would further rise following buying from Russia and China.