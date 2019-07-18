Maligning ex-COAS family thru social media

LAHORE: Special judicial magistrate has ordered registration of a case against an accused for uploading misleading post on Facebook to malign the family of former COAS Gen Ashfaq Parvez Kayani.

FIA’s Cyber Crimes Circle had submitted an application before judicial magistrate Amir Raza Bitu against an accused, Siddique Ahmad Butt, a resident of Super Town, Defence, Lahore, for uploading pictures of some girls with a US marine on social media on July 26, 2018, wrongly implying former army chief’s daughter’s marriage with a soldier of the US army.

The judicial magistrate has ordered to register a case under Section 155 of CrPC against the accused. According to FIA, the accused had confessed to have uploaded the pictures on Facebook during a hearing in FIA and admitted to have mistakenly attributed the pictures with the family of former army chief.

Meanwhile, all technical investigations have been completed and entire digital media equipment had also been confiscated by the FIA.