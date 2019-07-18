Pakistan U-19 team captain wants to emulate de Villier

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Under-19 team skipper Rohail Nazir has said he is greatly inspired by South Africa’s legendary wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers and wants to emulate his “role model’s” feats.

“I’m a great de Villiers fan,” said the 18-year-old batsman who also keeps wickets like his role model. “He is my role model. His batting style is amazing, while behind the stumps he was also outstanding. I wish I can shine in the world of cricket like him.”

Nazir, under whose leadership the U-19 team recently recorded a 7-0 clean sweep series win over the Proteas in South Africa, said he regularly watches de Villiers’ videos to observe as how he used to bat and keep wickets.

“Like every other player, I have also my own style of batting, but watching his videos closely helps me a lot in improving my skills — both as a batsman and as a wicketkeeper,” he added.

Nazir, who was the leading run scorer (318 runs) in the series against South Africa, said he was happy that the U-19 team had been consistently doing well for quite some time.

“It is a very good sign that all our players are working well together. Every team member tries to contribute and plays his role for the team’s win. We played as a unit. We displayed superb performance in all departments of the game. The series in South Africa was not easy but we did not take any pressure and played with the belief that we can win,” he added.

He said he was satisfied with his own performance as he was declared player of the series as well as prior to that against Sri Lanka.

“As a captain it is always good when you lead your side from the front. But I believe there is always room for improvement and I’m working hard to further improve my fitness and skills.

Rohail said it was his dream to represent the national team in future and play a key role in making Pakistan the world’s most formidable side. “I’m looking forward to represent national side while doing dual duties of batting and keeping. I don’t feel any sort of pressure for that. I also don’t have any issue whether to open the innings, play one-down or bat at any other position as required by my team.”

He said his main focus was the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, taking place in South Africa, early next year. “That event is very important for me as I believe I can impress the selectors and make my way to the national side,” he said.

He said all the boys were committed to delivering their 100 per cent to win the U-19 global event. “But before that we will have to win U19 Asia Cup, starting by end of next month,” he added.

Rohail said he was greatly indebted to Moeid Sheikh, who had been his coach and mentor at Islamabad’s Diamond Cricket Ground. “I think I owe a lot to him as he has taken great care for my progress in the game. He helped me a lot in polishing my skills and overcoming my weaknesses,” he added.