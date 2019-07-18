Stone purchase for defence infrastructure approved

LAHORE: Standing Committee for Finance and Development Thursday approved procurement of stones for construction of defence infrastructure, payment of dues of TMA Sheikhupura and appointment of additional director technical for city traffic department.

The approval was given in 12th meeting of the Standing Committee for Finance and Development presided over by Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht. Mian Aslam Iqbal, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, Finance Secretary Abdullah Sunbal, and other secretary concern attended the meeting.

The finance minister instructed the local government department to ensure payment within budgetary measures and come up with a business plan for resources generation. He asked submission of performance of the local government factionaries about provision of the water and resolving the issues, besides asking approval for grant. He discouraged the demand for grants for utility payments. The meeting instructed the energy department to discuss the issues of the Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power project with federal government while the appointment of private member of the Punjab Pension Fund would be made after interviews. The release of the funds for construction and revival of the schools would be ensured after reviewing the development partners, conditions and policies.