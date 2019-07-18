Dirpis digitalises data of private schools

The Sindh education department has digitalised the data of private schools through launching the website of the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis).

The website contains information about all the private schools and colleges of Sindh such as their enrolment and status of registration. One can also see fee structures of private schools as well as notifications and other instructions issued by the authorities concerned regarding private educational institutions.

The directorate has also given login access to the parents and students for exploring basic information about the schools where they want to get admissions. Talking about the digital system, Dirpis Registrar Rafia Javed said the directorate had ensured that all its record of the private educational institutions operating in the province was available on the website.

Parents who visited the directorate to resolve tiny issues would now be able to resolve their problems by accessing the relevant officials through the website, she said. She added that none of the private schools owners would get a chance to exploit parents or students by raising fees or enrol children without registration after the digitalisation of the directorate. She said Dirpis was also planning to blacklist the schools that exploited the parents and put their names on the website.