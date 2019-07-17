close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 18, 2019

United States Institute of Peace to host PM Imran on 23rd

National

 
July 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The United States Institute of Peace will host Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 23 during his US visit, Geo News reported.

In a post on its website, USIP described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump as a crucial step in finding ways to rebuild bilateral relations between the two countries.

The White House has confirmed that a meeting between US President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place on July 22. “The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” the White House said in a statement.

It added that the two leaders would discuss several issues during their meeting, including “counterterrorism, defence, energy and trade, with the goal of creating conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries”.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan