United States Institute of Peace to host PM Imran on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The United States Institute of Peace will host Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 23 during his US visit, Geo News reported.

In a post on its website, USIP described Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first meeting with US President Donald Trump as a crucial step in finding ways to rebuild bilateral relations between the two countries.

The White House has confirmed that a meeting between US President Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place on July 22. “The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” the White House said in a statement.

It added that the two leaders would discuss several issues during their meeting, including “counterterrorism, defence, energy and trade, with the goal of creating conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries”.