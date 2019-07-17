close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
Agencies
July 18, 2019

LNG case: NAB summons Shahid Khaqan on 18th

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on July 18 in the LNG case.

The former premier, earlier, has presented himself on different occasions before the anti-graft body in the same case. Abbasi as a petroleum minister inked a deal with Qatar over the import of LNG gas.

Abbasi is facing the accusation of handing over a tender worth Rs220 billion to a company in which he was a shareholder himself. He is also named in the Exit Control List (ECL).

