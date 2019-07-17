close
Thu Jul 18, 2019
AFP
July 18, 2019

BD MP under fire for catching students kissing in park

World

AFP
July 18, 2019

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi lawmaker has been slammed online for calling the police on teenage lovers kissing in a park and posting their photos on social media in the socially conservative country.

Ekramul Karim Chowdhury posted photos of the 18 teenagers to Facebook, where they quickly garnered thousands of comments. But most users criticised him for his attempt at moral policing and for publishing images of the teens on the internet.

"It´s not an MP´s duty to police people roaming in the parks," Facebook user Fakhrul Islam wrote shortly after their images appeared on Tuesday. The lawmaker, who represents southern Noakhali district, later deleted the post, saying he did not "understand social media well" and should have hidden the couples´ faces.

