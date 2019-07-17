close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

JUI-F opposes forces deployment at polling stations

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

GHALLANAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Mohmand chapter on Wednesday asked the authorities to withdraw the decision of deployment of the security forces at the polling stations for the July 20 election.

Addressing a press conference, JUI-F candidate for PK-104 Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani, Maulana Attaul Haq Darvesh, Maulana Ihsanullah, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi, Maulana Mufti Hakim Ali and Maulana Samiullah said the deployment of security forces inside the polling stations would have a negative impact on the people.

They said the women turnout could be low as most of the polling stations for women had been set up in far-flung areas. Later, Maulana Ihsanullah, an independent candidate, announced to withdraw his candidature in favour of JUI-F candidate Maulana Muhammad Arif Haqqani and joined the party.

