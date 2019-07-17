close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

BOMETEC DG calls on naval chief

Islamabad

July 18, 2019

Islamabad: Director General of BOMETEC Major General Fan Jianjun Wednesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi here at the Naval Headquarters. During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on future projects of the Pakistan Navy, a PN spokesman said in a press statement. The naval chief highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security. Major General Fan Jianjun appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for regional peace and stability.

