Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

ARL flood awareness drive

Islamabad

 
July 18, 2019

Rawalpindi: In line with NDMA/PDMA advise due to expected heavy monsoon rainfall, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) in collaboration with union councils of Morgah and Kotha Kalan, has taken all necessary pre-emptive measures to avoid any loss of life/damage to property in the refinery, ARL campus and surrounding areas, says a press release.

ARL also undertook flood awareness campaign amongst the local community and assured the union councils of all possible support in case of any flood like situation.

