158 suspects held during grand search operation

Islamabad: The Islamabad police conducted grand search operations in various areas of Noon and Bani Gala police stations and arrested 15 suspects, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Under supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Khan Niazi and SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz, the search operation was also participated by Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies.

The search operation was conducted in areas of Jhangi Syedan, Muhammadi Town, Dhok Boota, Officers Colony and surroundings. The officials frisked 215 persons, checked 190 houses, 30 shops and hotels by screening various under construction houses as well as buildings and nabbed 15 suspects and recovered five pistols, 2,200 gram heroine, six motorcycles, one double barrel gun one 222 rifle along with ammunition from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Opertions) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.