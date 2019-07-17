IG for improving police stations working

LAHORE: Punjab IG Police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan presided over a video link conference of RPOs & DPOs at Central Police Office.

He said a detailed visit schedule of Mobile Khidmat Markaz in all districts of the province should be issued and to ensure advertisement of schedule, place and route of visit so that maximum number of citizens can get benefit from the police services in their vicinity.

He said in crimes against women especially domestic violence, honour killing, acid throwing and rape, no carelessness or delay in the arrest of culprits would be tolerated and officials guilty of delaying the police action would be held accountable along with relevant DPO.

He directed the RPOs and DPOs concerned for timely action in crimes against women and in such cases aspects of psychological, medical and legal aid should also be rendered. He said to further improve the working conditions of force and police stations was among the top priorities of department so all DPOs should take interest in it.

During the conference, issues like police station reforms, controlling gender based crimes and challenges to the force were discussed at length. DIG IAB Ahsan Younas briefed the IG Punjab about the police stations reforms while AIG Gender Crime Maria Mehmood briefed him about the situation of gender based crimes in the province and police initiatives to curb them.

The IG Punjab further said to improve the situation of police stations SOPs issued from IG office should be strictly followed and a report about the completion of cleanliness and record completion of the police stations should be shared with the CPO within a month.

He said citizens visiting police stations should be dealt congenially and a strict departmental action would be taken against the officials involved in misbehaving with public. He said Mobile Khidmat Makraz was an exemplary project of public service delivery which should be extensively advertised.

During the meeting Additional IG Establishment Capt (R) Ahmad Latif, Additional IG Discipline and Inspection Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani, Additional IG welfare and Finance Rao Sardar, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional IG IAB Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG IAB Ahsan Younas along with other officers were present.