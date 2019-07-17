Incomplete hospital

A civil hospital started being built in 2011 in Sayed Abad, but has still not been completed. The funds for this hospital have been eaten up by the contractors who were assigned the responsibilities of building the hospital. They have left the hospital incomplete.

The residents of the area belong to poor families and they cannot afford to visit other cities like Turbat and Karachi for treatment. I would like to request that the CM of Balochistan take urgent notice about this issue and find the contractors who misused the project funds. We need a hospital.

Ikhalq D Murad

Kech